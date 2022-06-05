Obituaries

COLE. On June 2, the Noble ANNE, née Formosa Gauci, aged 69, passed away peacefully at her residence in Cape Town, South Africa in the presence of her devoted husband. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Richard, her daughters Sally-Ann and Jane, wife of Adam Cottrell, her granddaughters Summer and Amber, her sisters and brothers Clarissa, Joan, wife of Joe Vella Muskat, Michael and Nathalie and Josef, her nephews and niece Mark, Matthew, Rebecca and Nicholas, as well as other relatives and friends both in South Africa and Malta. Funeral arrangements in Malta will be announced at a later date. Please remember her in your thoughts and prayers.

GAUCI. On May 31, DOREEN, née Scicluna, residing in Ta’ l-Ibraġ, aged 74, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Henry, her sons Joe and his wife Svetlana, Ian and his wife Roberta, Chris and his wife Virginie and her treasured grandchildren Sarah, Elisa, Luca, Andrew, Alessia and Mattia. Also mourning her loss are her sister May, her brothers Stephen and his wife Joyce, Joseph and his wife Antoinette, Antoine and his wife Marisa, and Mary, widow of her brother Saviour, her sister-in-law Rita Galea, Marie, widow of her brother-in-law Joseph, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, particularly the Clergy and Lay Community of St Julian’s parish where she served devotedly for many years, as well as Bertha, John, Silvana and Luke Grixti. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 6, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Consultant Oncologist and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and dedication.

VELLA. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, aged 90, known as Ineż Pace, widow of Frans, of Ħamrun, residing in Qormi, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Tano, Victor, Manwel and his wife Simone, her grandchildren Daniel and his fiancée Kim, Matthew and Keith, and Danica and her husband Ian, her great-granddaughter Eva-Rose, Tessie, wife of her brother Gejtu, her nephew Brian and his wife Francine, her in-laws Ġemma and Emily, Carmelin, Lucy and Lily and her husband Salvu, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 6, at 1.45pm for St Sebastian’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass prasesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the first anniversary of the death of EDWARD AQUILINA, the Mass at 7pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – ALBERT, June 3, 1994. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his passing. You are with mum again now. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Joseph and Monica, Michael and Ans, and James and his grandchildren Sean and Sharon. Rest in peace.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our dear parents PAUL, on June 2, 2001 and HELEN (Lily), on June 14, 1988. Always in the prayers of their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, wife of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Raymond Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia. Sorely missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew, on the 17th anniversary of his death.

Weep if you must,

Parting is hell.

But life goes on,

So sing as well.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Forever remembered by Monica and Peter.

