Obituary

SPITERI. On June 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, GAETANO, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Violet, his son Raymond and his wife Mary Anne, his daughter Anna, his grandchildren Emanuel, Elizabeth, Eleanor and their spouses, and his great-grandchildren Emily, Elena and Emma.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, June 5, at 1pm, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Forever remembered by Monica and Peter.

Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother CARMELINA MUSCAT TERRIBILE today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. We miss you more than ever Mum and we shall never forget you. Your son Raymond and his wife Sandra, your granddaughters Corine and Nicolette and great-grandchildren Rayden and Valentina. Rest in peace and farewell till me meet again