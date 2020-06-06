Obituaries

LIA. On June 4, at his residence, Notary CARMELO LIA, of Żabbar, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Notary Josie and his wife Carmen, Edward, Doctor Alexander and his wife Glorianne, his grandchildren Marygrace, Charles, Therese, Matthew, Gabriel, Marie, and Jeanette, his great-granddaughter Mariah, his brother and sisters Maria, Ġużeppi, Doris, Antoinette, Vincent, Emanuel, and their respective families, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 6, at 3.30pm, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TARTAGLIA. On June 5, at the convent of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, Sr TERESA TARTAGLIA, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, her nieces and nephew, their families and friends.

In view of the current circumstances, a private Mass for the immediate family, will be celebrated today, Saturday, June 6, at 10am, at the convent of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On June 3, MARIO, of Victoria, Gozo, aged 70, a dedicated father, husband, son and teacher, whose selflessness and passion have been an inspiration for us all. Mourned by his wife Maria, his son David, his daughter Ruth and her fiancé Adam, his mother Vincenza, relatives, friends and beloved students. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Saturday, June 6, at 3.30pm, for the Sanctuary of Ta’ Pinu, Għarb, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMEN. Loving and unfading memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – Treasured memo-ries of NICK on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Always fondly remembered by his wife Hilda, Stephanie and Pawl, Karen, Ramon and Karen and his beloved grandchildren Liza and Leah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 40th anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grand-father. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SAMUT – FRANK. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

