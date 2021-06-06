Obituary

VASSALLO. On June 4, at his residence, JOSEPH, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anne, his children Romina and her husband Joseph, Karl and his wife June, Mark and his wife Michelle, Steve and his wife Bobby, Maria and her husband David, his grandchildren Nigel, Tommy, Robin, Adam and Max, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 7, at 1.30pm, for St John’s parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – ALBERT. June 3, 1994. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 27th anniversary of his passing. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mary, his sons Joseph and Monica, Michael and Ans and James and his grandchildren Sean and Sharon. Rest in peace.

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In ever loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMEN. Loving and unfading memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – NICHOLAS. Always in our hearts, especially today the sixth anniversary since his passing. Forever lovingly remembered by his wife Hilda, his children Stephanie, Karen and Ramon and their families.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 41st anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GRUPPETTA – EDWIN. In loving memory of our dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother on his first anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his children Gordon and his wife Christine, Joanna and her husband Ronnie, his grandchildren Jade, Jodie, Adam and Kyra, his sister Sr Yvonne and other relatives and friends. A Mass in his memory will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 8, at noon, at St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – ALDA née Attard. In loving memory. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

Thanksgiving

With sincere thanks and humble gratitude to the Holy Spirit for a special grace received in answer to my prayers over the Pentecost weekend. Praise be to God. JA – Balzan.

