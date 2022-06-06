In Memoriam

AQUILINA – EDWARD. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved husband, brother and brother-in-law on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Beautiful memories silently kept of those we loved and will never forget. Lydia, Rosary, Mario, Phyllis and Nikki. Mass at 7pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for repose of his soul.

AQUILINA – EDWARD. On the first anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Eddie, Marielou and family.

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In ever loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMEN. Loving and unfading memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today, the 42nd anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers. Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

