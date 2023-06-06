OBITUARIES

BORG. On June 4, at the Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Canon JOHN M. BORG, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only sister Miriam and her husband Alfred Savona, his niece Marie Therese (Tess) Borg and her three children Nicholas, Timothy and Jamie, his Borg and Lanfranco cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday, June 9. Canon John M. Borg will lie in state at the Oratory of Our Lady of Charity, St Paul’s Street, Valletta, from 12 noon to 1.45pm. After, the funeral cortège leaves the oratory for St Paul’s Collegiate parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the administration and nursing staff at the Dar tal-Kleru for all their dedicated care.

BUTTIGIEG. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, of Rabat and residing in Żabbar, aged 86, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Maria, his children Suzanne and her husband Michael Piscopo, Claire and her husband Karl Magro, his grandchildren Julia and Jamie, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 6, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Rabat cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VAN DEN BERG. It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our dear and loving husband, father and grandfather JAN, Kethel en Spaland, The Netherlands 29-1-1937 ‒ Xagħra, Malta ‒ 6-2023. We express our deep gratitude and thanks to the departments of Cardiology, Surgery and Palliative Medicine at Mater Dei Hospital and Gozo General Hospital, to our GP and to Mario George Vella, for their care and guidance throughout. Above al, we are deeply grateful to Hospice Malta and to Jan’s carer Jessymol, both of whom played such a significant role in Jan’s last phase of life and without whom our journey would have been so much more difficult. Censina van den Berg – Apap, Claire Timmermans – van Tuyll van Serooskerken, Damon and Vince Timmermans.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA – EDWARD. On the second anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Eddie, Marielou and family.

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart, Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMEN. Loving and unfading memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 43rd anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.