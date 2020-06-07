Golden wedding anniversary

JOSEPH GEORGE BALDACCHINO and JOSEPHINE BONELLO

The marriage took place on June 6, 1970, at Siġġiewi parish church, followed by a reception at the bride’s residence and gardens. Congratulations mum and dad, from Karen and her husband Herbert Scerri, Duncan and granddaughter Lara. We wish you many more years of happiness together.

Obituaries

BORG. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN MARY, fondly known as JIMMY, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his brothers, sisters and in-laws, Frank, widower of his sister Maria, John, widower of Patricia, Helen, widow of Anthony Zammit Cordina, Phyllis, widow of Albert Gatt, Doris and her husband Michael Plummer, Peter and his wife Pavla, Josephine and her husband John Muscat, his many nephews and nieces, great-grandnephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 8, at 3.30pm, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF) will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ISTED. On May 27, at Worthing General Hospital, UK, MARIANNE née Sciortino. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband David, her children Stephen, Michelle, Alan and their spouses, her beloved seven grandchildren, her sister Theresa and her family, her dear cousin Johanna, other cousins, relatives and friends in Malta and in the UK. A memorial Mass here in Malta will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULTANA. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ASSUNTA, aged 94, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Joseph and his wife Anna, and Henry; her grandchildren Janet and her fiancé Michele Marra, and Ingrid and her husband Andrea, relatives and friends. The funeral was held at the basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, on Wednesday, June 3, followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the medical staff of wards MAU1, MAU2 and Neuro Medical ward at Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication. Also special thanks to the nursing and caring staff at Holy Family Home, Naxxar, for their care and dedication during her stay there.

In Memoriam

BEZZINA WETTINGER – ANGELO. In loving memory of a much loved and dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His wife Violet, his daughters, Josephine, Lorraine, Mariette, Yvette and their families. Beautiful memories silently kept of one whom we loved and will never forget. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of ALBERT dearest husband and father, who passed away 33 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

GATT. In everlasting and loving memory of MARIA on her passing away to a better life 16 years ago. Never forgotten by Antoine and Doris, Monica and Anton, Raymond and Mariella, and their respective families.

KENNEDY – DANIEL and SCERRI TERESA. With respect for our great-great-grand­parents, also for later wives Emilia Barbara and Maria Trionfi of Daniel, chief warder of Corradino Military Prison. From grandma Celia’s grandson dr.john.clemens@gmail.com.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 30th anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered today and always by his children Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

