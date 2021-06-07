Obituary

AQUILINA. On June 6, EDWARD, suddenly at his home in Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Lydia, his sister Rosary, his brother Mario and his wife Phyllis and his sister-in-law Nikki wife of his late brother Richard, his aunt Helen, cousins, nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends. The funeral will take place today, Monday, June 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Malta Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. Cherished loving memories of ALBERT a beloved husband and father. Always in our prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 31st anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered today and always by his children Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

