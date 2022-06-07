Obituaries

GAUCI. On June 2, at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, GIUDITTA SDC, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her nieces and nephews: MaryRose and John, Patrick, Gonca, Leo and Catherine, Miguel, Rafael and Felix; Doreen and Miroslav, Karl, Clare and Erika; Dominic, Evonda and Amber; Natalino, Susan, Judith, Curtis, Jackson, Katie, Evan, Oliver and Annabelle, Kevin, Jennifer, Benjamin, Lucas and Dominic; Museum Society Members, family and friends. Mass will be said on Thursday, June 9, at Burmarrad parish church, at 4.15pm, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Sezzjoni Femminili Museum (sdcfemale@gmail.com) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the dedicated care of the Sisters and Carers at Pax et Bonum.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. On June 5, FRANCIS, aged 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Hilda, his son Tonio and wife Jenny, his daughter Marika and husband Josef, his daughter Pauline and husband Godfrey, his grandchildren Matthew and wife Shanna, Michaela and boyfriend James, Daniel and Francesca, his brothers Maurice and Edward, his wife’s sister Sylvia, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, at 2pm, for St Gaetan parish church where Mass will be concelebrated at 2.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving memory of our dearest ALBERT, a beloved husband and father, on the anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 32nd anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered today and always by his children Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of WILLIAM, beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 19th anniversary of his passing away on June 7, 2003. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Doreen, Bernardette and Alexander, David, John and Jelena, Philip, and Keira and Norah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 30th anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

