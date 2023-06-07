Obituaries

MERCIECA – MARY ROSE, née Vassallo, widow of Dr Edward R. Mercieca, went to meet the Risen Lord. Her life will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, June 8 at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Edward and his wife Marika, her daughter Christine and her husband Mike Harwood, her grandchildren Beppe, fiancée Tucge, Maria and Nenad, Edward and his wife Karen, Luke and Nicola and Sarah and John Coleiro, her relatives and many friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at The Imperial, Hospice Malta and Palliative Care for their care and dedication. It was her wish that people do not wear black. Also no flowers please but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

SARÈ. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ROSE, née Schembri, of Sliema, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Elaine and her husband Michael Fenech, Glorianne and her husband Anton Agius, Rosaire and her partner Franco Azzopardi, her grandchildren Matthew, Karl, Lee Ann, Ann, Kyle, Kane, Kayleigh, and all their families, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 7, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VAN DEN BERG. It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our dear and loving husband, father and grandfather JAN, Kethel en Spaland, The Netherlands 29-1-1937 ‒ Xagħra, Malta ‒ 5-6-2023. We express our deep gratitude and thanks to the departments of Cardiology, Surgery and Palliative Medicine at Mater Dei Hospital and Gozo General Hospital, to our GP and to Mario George Vella, for their care and guidance throughout. Above al, we are deeply grateful to Hospice Malta and to Jan’s carer Jessymol, both of whom played such a significant role in Jan’s last phase of life and without whom our journey would have been so much more difficult. Censina van den Berg – Apap, Claire Timmermans – van Tuyll van Serooskerken, Damon and Vince Timmermans.

ZARB. On June 5, EVELYN, née Killick, aged 88, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly loved and missed by Frank, her husband of 64 years, her daughters Liz and her husband Etienne Borg Cardona, Jackie and her husband Charles Saliba, her beloved grandchildren Karen, Ian and his partner Lexi, Michael, Sarah and her partner Sergio, Rebecca, and John and his partner Nicole, her sister Jean, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday, June 8, at 2pm, at Santa Marija parish church (il-Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff and carers at Villa Messina, Rabat, and the doctors and nurses at the Palliative Care Unit, SAMOC, for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving memory of ALBERT, a beloved husband and father. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Kindly remember him in your prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 33rd anniversary of his tragic death, lovingly remembered today and always by his children, Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 31st anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

