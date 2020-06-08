Obituaries

ATTARD. On June 6, TANIA, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Francis, her children Mark and Chris and their respective wives, Margaret and Francesca, her beloved grandchildren Alessia, Enya, Andre and Austin, her siblings, Charles, Rita and Mario and their spouses, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. In view of the current circumstances, a private funeral Mass for the immediate family will be celebrated today, Monday, June 8, at 2pm, at the Msida parish church, followed by interment in the family grave.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On Friday, June 5, JOSEPHINE née Camilleri, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Dr Mario Tabone, her children Jean Paul and his wife Niki, Mark and his wife Daphne, Simone and her husband Philip, her seven grandchildren Karl, Julia, Nina, Michael, Kristina, Luca and Max, her brothers Victor and his partner Veronica, Tony and his wife Marika, her sister Carmen, her sister-in-law Jill, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julian’s, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved daughter DOREEN on the 29th anniversary of her demise.

Happy memories we have of you,

Heavy hearts but a smile too.

You were loving, giving, kind and sweet.

Someday we’ll meet again.

Mum, sons Luke and Matthew, sisters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon.

DARMANIN. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest JOHN PAUL on the anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Bertha and family.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of my beloved grandson JOHN PAUL, today and always in my thoughts and prayers. Nanna Doris.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear father CHARLES on the 26th anniversary of his demise. His children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear parents TESSIE and EDGAR who were called to their heavenly abode on June 9, 2010 and June 22, 1995. Our love and memories never die. Their children Geraldine and Brian and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT. In sweet re-membrance of MELINA, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Maria and Lawrence, Mark and Elisa.

SAMMUT – MELINA. Ever-lasting memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing onto eternal life. Hardly a day goes by that you are not mentioned. We miss you but know that you rest in peace in a better place. Always in our thoughts and in our prayers. Henrietta, Louis and Daniel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary from her passing. Fondly remembered and deeply missed. Michael, Nathalie and Johanna, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

