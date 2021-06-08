Obituary

CURMI. On June 7, at his home in Swieqi, JOHN, just short of his 91st birthday, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude. Deeply mourned by his loving and devoted wife Rosemarie, née Spiteri Mallia, his loving and caring daughter Theresa and Gavin Sammut Alessi, grandson David and Margaux and his devoted carer Mylene. His brothers and sisters Fr. Robert SDB, Sr. Pauline RSCJ, Sr. Helen RSCJ, Anthony and Joyce; Sr. Theresa FMA, Rita and Albert Perotti; Alfred and Vicki; Victor and Lilith; Doreen widow of Joe; and Anton Schembri widower of Hilda; nephews and nieces and their spouses, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 9, at 1.15pm for L-Ibraġġ parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery (Spiteri family grave, upper gate entrance). No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest JOHN PAUL on the anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Bertha and family.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of my beloved grandson JOHN PAUL, today and always in my thoughts and prayers. Nanna Doris.

GRUPPETTA – EDWIN. In loving memory of our dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother on his first anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his children Gordon and his wife Christine, Joanna and her husband Ronnie, his grandchildren Jade, Jodie, Adam and Kyra, his sister Sr Yvonne and other relatives and friends. A Mass in his memory will be celebrated today, Tuesday, June 8, at noon, at St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear parents TESSIE and EDGAR who were called to their heavenly abode on June 9, 2010, and June 22, 1995. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Their children Geraldine and Brian and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on this, the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and forever in our hearts. Nathalie and Matthew.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.