Obituaries

CARABOTT. On June 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, of Marsa, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie, his children Neville, Elvia and her husband Etienne Cini, Roderick and his wife Laura, his beloved grandchildren Sam, Sarah, Lia, Louie and Ellie, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective spouses and families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at 8am, for the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CIARLÓ. On June 7, CARMELA, known as Annie, of Valletta, aged 96, passed away peacefully at her residence comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Alfred, her nieces Tania and George Farrugia, Marina and Simon Gatt, Joanne and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alex Abela, her nieces and nephew in Canada Mariella and Don, Liliana and Frank, Isabel and Dave, Anne and Michael and Vincent, her great-nephews and nieces among them Fr Victor Paul O.Carm, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at 9am for Saint Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On June 2, at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, GIUDITTA, SDC, aged 100, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her nieces and nephews MaryRose and John, Patrick, Gonca, Leo and Catherine, Miguel, Rafael and Felix; Doreen and Miroslav, Karl, Clare and Erika; Dominic, Evonda and Amber; Natalino, Susan, Judith, Curtis, Jackson, Katie, Evan, Oliver and Annabelle, Kevin, Jennifer, Benjamin, Lucas and Dominic; Museum society members, family and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at 4.15pm, at Burmarrad parish church, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Sezzjoni Femminili Museum (sdcfemale@gmail.com) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the dedicated care of the Sisters and carers at Pax et Bonum.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved daughter DOREEN, on the 31st anniversary of her demise.

Happy memories we have of you,

heavy hearts but a smile too.

You were loving, giving, kind and sweet.

Some day we’ll meet again.

Mum, sons Luke and Matthew, sisters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon.

DARMANIN. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest JOHN PAUL on the anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Bertha and family.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of my beloved grandson JOHN PAUL, today and always in my thoughts and prayers. Nanna Doris.

GRECH – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his demise. His children Rose, Vincent, Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – MARY. Valued memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear parents TESSIE and EDGAR who were called to their heavenly abode on June 9, 2010, and June 22, 1995. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Their children Geraldine and Brian and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother especially today, the eighth anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Nathalie and grandson Matthew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dear Fran on the second anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mama and papa, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul and nanna Helen, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John and Audreyanne, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia and Pippa and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at 6.30pm.

