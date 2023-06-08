Obituaries

BORG. On June 4, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Canon JOHN M. BORG, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only sister Miriam and her husband Alfred Savona, his niece Marie Therese (Tess) Borg and her three children Nicholas, Timothy and Jamie, his Borg and Lanfranco cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday, June 9. Canon John M. Borg will lie in state at the Oratory of Our Lady of Charity, St Paul’s Street, Valletta, from noon to 1.45pm. The funeral cortège then leaves the oratory for St Paul’s collegiate parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the administration and nursing staff at the Dar tal-Kleru for all their dedicated care.

ZARB. On June 5, EVELYN, née Killick, aged 88, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly loved and missed by Frank, her husband of 64 years, her daughters Liz and her husband Etienne Borg Cardona, Jackie and her husband Charles Saliba, her beloved grandchildren Karen, Ian and his partner Lexi, Michael, Sarah and her partner Sergio, Rebecca, and John and his partner Nicole, her sister Jean, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place today, Thursday, June 8, at 2pm, at Santa Marija parish church (il-Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be much appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family wish to thank the staff and carers at Villa Messina, Rabat, and the doctors and nurses at the Palliative Care Unit, SAMOC, for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved daughter DOREEN on the 32nd anniversary of her demise.

Happy memories we have of you,

Heavy hearts but a smile too.

You were loving, giving, kind and sweet.

Some day we’ll meet again.

Mum, sons Luke and Matthew, sisters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon.

GRECH – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children Rose, Vincent, Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – MARY. Valued memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. In ever-loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by her daughter Nathalie and grandson Matthew. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dearest Fran on the third anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mama and papa, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul and nanna Helen, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia, Pippa and Giacomo, and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Thursday, June 8, at 7pm at St Michael School, Pembroke. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear; how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.