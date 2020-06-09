Diamond Wedding Anniversary

ALFRED BUSIETTA and MONICA BONELLO DUPUIS

The marriage took place on June 9, 1960, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Fr Boniface Bonello OSA, uncle of the bride, officiated. Con-gratulations from Emilienne and Clyde, Yvette and Roger, your grandchildren Stephen, Carla, Michael and Matthew. Glory be to God.

Obituaries

AMODIO. On June 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, of Attard, widow of Giovanni, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving son Peppe, her beloved grandchildren Laetitia and Thea and their mother Charmaine, her brother Alfred, her sisters Georgina and Sr Carmela of the Order of St Joseph of the Apparition, nephews and nieces Leon, Stephanie, Christine, Carmine Stellina, Jean Carl, Calogero, Renato, Rosario, Salvatore, Margie and Enza, all their respective spouses, besides other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wed-nesday, June 10, at 8.45am for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GRECH MARGUERAT. On June 8, at her residence in Naxxar, MARY née Abela, widow of Dr Hugo, aged 94, passed away peacefully sur-rounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maureen Cole and her husband Keith, Fr Pierre sj, Cecilia Grech Marguerat and her husband Joseph, Graziella Agius and her husband Paul, and Sandra Distefano and her husband Ivan, her grandchildren, Michael and his wife Kristina, Marco and his fiancée Alexia, Elisa and Jonathan, Elena and James, Gianluca, Matthew, Amy and Chris, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave her residence tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10, for Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses who looked after her and especially her carer Jovy-An for her loving attention.

GRUPPETTA. On June 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIN (former general manager at APS Bank), of Ħamrun residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply loved by his wife Marlene, his son Gordon and his wife Christine, his daughter Joanna and her husband Ronnie; his grandchildren Jade, Jodie, Adam and Kyra; his sister Sr Yvonne, his in-laws and their respective families, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wed-nesday June 10, at 8.30am, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On June 7, at Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur de Lys, Fr ANSELM G. VELLA of the Archangels (Gaetano Vella), of the Discalced Carmelites, Birkirkara, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren of the Maltese Province of the Discalced Carmelites, his sister-in-law Miriam, nephews, nieces, various relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated today, Tuesday, June 9, at 3pm, at St Therese Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by private interment in the vaults of St Theresa Convent, Cospicua. Due to the prevailing conditions regarding funeral celebrations the number of persons allowed inside the church will be very limited. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur de Lys, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The Discalced Carmelite Com-munity and his family would like to thank the Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all carers at Id-Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of my beloved husband today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. His wife Miriam, his son Mark and his wife Stephanie and their daughter Emma Marie, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

