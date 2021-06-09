In Memoriam

BUGEJA – JOSEPH (9-6-2005). In loving memory of my dear husband on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts. His wife Miriam, his son Mark and his wife Stephanie and their daughter Emma Marie. Mass will be said today at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am.

BURLÒ. In loving memory of our beloved parents HILDA and ARTHUR on the first and 53rd anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their children John, Marthese and Joe and their respective families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dear Fran on the first anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mama and papa, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul and nanna Helen, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John and Audreyanne, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia and Pippa and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel.

