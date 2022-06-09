Obituaries

DE TRAFFORD – GABRIELLE, formerly of Valletta, died peacefully at home in Upper Slaughter, UK, on June 1. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthony, loving sister of Michael, Peter and Nicholas Boone and beloved aunt. Funeral on June 14 at 1pm at Upper Slaughter church. Family flowers only. Donations to Kate’s Home Nursing. All enquiries to Allen & Son, 0044 1608 650633.

GAUCI. On June 2, at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, GIUDITTA SDC, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her nieces and nephews: MaryRose and John, Patrick, Gonca, Leo and Catherine, Miguel, Rafael and Felix; Doreen and Miroslav, Karl, Clare and Erika; Dominic, Evonda and Amber; Natalino, Susan, Judith, Curtis, Jackson, Katie, Evan, Oliver and Annabelle, Kevin, Jennifer, Benjamin, Lucas and Dominic; Museum Society Members, family and friends. Mass will be said today, Thursday, June 9, at Burmarrad parish church, at 4.15pm, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Sezzjoni Femminili Museum (sdcfemale@gmail.com) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the dedicated care of the Sisters and Carers at Pax et Bonum.

MANGION. On June 6, CARMEN nèe Pullicino, of Sliema, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved children Judith and her husband Jimmy, and Albert and his wife Marion; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Lara, Jake and Daniela and their loved ones; her great-grandchild Maya Grace; her brothers and sister and their families; the family of her first husband, the late Joseph Tanti; and the family of her second husband, the late Ġuzi Mangion; other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital Brown Ward M2 for their kindness and dedication.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – JOSEPH. Loving memory today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his wife Miriam, his son Mark, wife Stephanie and their daughter Emma Marie. Mass will be said tomorrow, June 10, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dear Fran on the second anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mama and papa, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul and nanna Helen, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John and Audreyanne, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia and Pippa and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, today, Thursday, June 9, at 6.30pm.

