OBITUARY

GALEA. On June 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 85, passed away peacefully by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Mariella and her husband Bernard Farrugia, his dearest grandchildren Bettina and Didier, his brother Charles and his wife Rose, his sister Marlene, his in-laws, other relatives and friends.A Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, at the Basilica of the Assumption, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BUGEJA. In loving memory of JOSEPH on his 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Miriam, his son Mark and his wife Stephanie, their daughter Emma Marie and other relatives. Mass will be said today, Friday, June 9, at 7am and on Saturday, June 10, at 5.15pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida.

OVEREND – VICIA (Vincenza), née Rigillo, on the 20th anniversary of her birth to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her four sons, their families and friends. Always in our prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace through the intercession of Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor.

PULLICINO – MARIO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his his wife Yvonne, his children Bernard, Edward and Maryanne, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured memories of my husband VICTOR GRECH on the second anniversary of his passing to a better life. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Anne. Those we love don’t go away; They walk beside us every day; Unseen, unheard but always near; Still loved, still missed, forever dear.

YVONNE SPITERI - in loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. The world changes from year to year; Our lives from day to day; But the love and memory of you; Shall never pass away. Your sons Mario and Claudio, daughter-in-law Louise, grandson Luca and granddaughter Lara Yvonne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.