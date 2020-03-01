Requiem Mass

A Mass will be said for the repose of the soul and in memory of the late Judge MAURICE CARUANA CURRAN on Tuesday, March 10, at 11am at the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Castille Square, Valletta, on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Tomorrow, Monday, March 2, being one month from the demise of JOHN ROBERTS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Remember him in your prayers.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH of Sliema, who passed away on March 6, 2012. In memory, on his eighth anniversary. Forever missed and never forgotten by his loving wife Margaret, his children and their spouses Josie and Elizabeth, Mary Lou and Ernst, Anton and Louise, John and Isabelle, Bridget and André, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass in his memory at the Sliema Ursuline Crèche chapel, on Friday, March 6 at 6pm.

DOUBLET. In loving memory of dear FREDERICK on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family.

FLERI SOLER. In memory of our dear LINO on the 46th anniversary of his meeting with his Lord. Joan and the children.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. Remembered with love. Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

MANGION. In ever loving memory of my dear sister MARGUERITE, today the 20th year of her passing to eternal life. Joanna and Francis.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. In ever loving memory of our dearest and much loved Marguerite on this 20th year of your passing to eternal life. We all miss you greatly but you have left us a wonderful legacy – our love for each other; four, wonderful children, the love we shared as a family, and the very great happiness which this gave us; the love and caring you showed to all around you; your drive, energy and determination, and your great enthusiasm; your creativity and your love of all things beautiful; your good taste and your artistic flair; your great courage and resourcefulness in the face of adversity and pain; your vivaciousness and love of life; and all the wonderful memories of the 36 years we spent together. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and the wonderful grandchildren that, alas, you never knew.

RADMILLI – RITA. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children David, Victor and Suzanne. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 11.30am.

XERRI. In ever loving memory of EMANUEL, a dear father and grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. United in prayers, dad. Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, and his beloved grandchildren. Missing you comes in waves…..today we are drowning.

To Thank

Mariella Muscat together with her children, Anthea, Gawain and Seth DeBono and Adam would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, as well as all the relatives, friends and ex-colleagues, who attended the Mass, sent flowers, cards and in any other way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT, who passed away on January 22, 2020. Thanks also to the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital who cared for him and made his last days as comfortable as possible.

Sale of antiques in aid of Birkirkara parish church

A sale of antiques, old furniture and collectibles will be held at St Helen’s Parish Centre, Birkirkara (at the back of St Helen’s church) in aid of the parish centre from March 5 to 11. Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and from 5 to 7.30pm. On Saturday and Sunday, mornings only.

Lenten retreat

The St Joseph Blata l-Bajda/Valletta Past Pupils Association is organising a Lenten retreat on March 14 between 8.45am and 1pm. Mass will also be celebrated. For more information, call on 9988 2646, e-mail stjosephschoolppa@outlook.com or visit the St Joseph Blata l-Bajda/Valletta Past Pupils Association Facebook page.

Lecture in Gozo

The Fraternità Charles de Foucauld (Gozo), together with the JP2 Foundation and the Lumen Christi Publications (Gozo) are organising a lecture in Maltese entitled Is-Sinodu tal-Amazonja by Fr Raymond Portelli, a Gozitan missionary priest in the Amazon region. It will be held at the Good Shepherd Pastoral Centre, Taċ-Ċawla, Victoria, on May 20 at 8.30pm. For more details, call on 7996 8020.

Talk on dyslexia for parents, educators and students

The Malta Dyslexia Association is organising its second talk for 2020 in St Paul’s Room at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, on Friday, March 13, at 6pm.

This will be the second session for parents, educators and students, focusing on strategies that enable the development of reading skills. It will be led by MDA president Carmen Muscat, who is also a dyslexia specialist.

For more information, contact MDA on 9949 8841 or send an e-mail to secretarymdamalta@gmail.com.

