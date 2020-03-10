Obituary

CAMILLERI. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, BIANCA née Vassallo, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her most beloved husband Lino, her sons Anton and his wife Marisa, Franco and his wife Dawn, her grandchildren Andrew, Francesca and her husband Michael, Michaela and her boyfriend Phillip, her beloved great-grandchild Sophia, her brother Milo Vassallo and his wife Rita, her in-laws, together with other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

FENECH PACE. On March 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROMEA née Sammut Mangion, beloved wife of the late Eric went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her daughters Marina and her husband Leslie Lowell, and Mariella, her daughter-in-law Mariella, widow of her son Eric, her grandchildren Eric Jnr, Louisa, Anita and Julie and their respective families, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11, at 9am at Ta’ L-Ibrag parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Heartfelt gratitude to medical and nursing staff for their selfless dedication. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE-LOUISE, née Filletti, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude. She is deeply mourned by her husband Tony, her children Mark and his wife Johanna, Anne-Marie and her partner David, her grandchildren Niki and his partner Sarah, Jean-Marc, Ben and his girlfriend Pippa, her beloved great-grandson Sebastian, her sisters Margaret Bartolo and Anna Affhauser, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 10, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA CURRAN – Judge MAURICE CARUANA CURRAN. Always very lovingly remembered. Stefan, Lucienne and Erika.

MEILAK. In loving memory of MARY, today the 12th anni­versary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Antoinette, Charles, and Simeone, their respective husbands and wife, grand­children, great-grandsons Dejan, Jayden and Zayon, and great-granddaughter Shaznaya. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of a dear mother, MARIA, today the sixth anniversary of her death. Gone from our lives but forever in our hearts. Peter and Diane.

MONTANARO GAUCI – JOAN. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of her demise and deeply missed by her family and friends.

PACE. Treasured memories of JOE, a beloved husband and father to Isabella and Becky, today the second anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and greatly missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON – Col. THOMAS WARRINGTON, late RAMC. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anne and Victor, Rosalind and Jovin and his grandchildren.