Obituary

SPITERI. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, GUZA, aged 87, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Mario and his wife Anna, Liz and her partner Lino, Mary and her husband Martin, her grandchildren Federica, Tiziana, Timothy, Bernard and his wife Tammy and their children Michael and Zack, her brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, March 1, at 7.45am, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 8.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. As much as the family would like to accommodate everyone at the funeral, they feel constrained not to exceed a certain number of people due to social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 situation. Consequently, attendance is being restricted to uncles, aunts and cousins and their partners and children, as also to Mrs Spiteri’s personal friends. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to her favourite charity, id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FLERI SOLER. In loving memory of our dear LINO on the 47th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Joan and the children.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. In ever loving memory of our dearest Marguerite on this 21st year of your passing to eternal life. We will love you forever. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and all your wonderful grandchildren.

MANGION. In ever loving memory of my dear sister MARGUERITE, today being the 21st anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed by Joanna and Francis.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – TONIO. Today being the second anniversary of his demise. So loved and treasured. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Lovingly remembered by Rosemary, Anna, Roberto and Louise, Louise, Pierre and Mireille. Mother Mary take his soul and present it to Jesus.

XERRI. In ever loving memory of EMANUEL, a dear father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. United in prayers, dad. Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, and his beloved grandchildren. Some days we wish we could go back in life. Not to change anything, but to feel a few things twice.

