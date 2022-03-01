Obituaries

FIORINI LOWELL. On February 28, in Melbourne, Australia, GEORGE, aged 88, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Helen, his children Sean and Alison and her husband Owen, his grandchildren Emily and her partner Jacob and Ben, and his dear great-grandchildren Harvey and Millicent, his sister Carmen and brothers Alfred and John and Hélène widow of his late brother Donald, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On February 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, of St Julians, aged 98, widower of Adelina, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved sons Edwin and his wife Mary, Jeffrey and his wife Irene, Fr Denis, parish priest of Manikata, his daughters Glorianne and her husband Alex Flores and Yvonne, his grandchildren Denise, Maronia, Brian, Keith, Nadine, Anne Marie, Carl, Christopher, his great-grandchildren Thomas, Camille, Krista, Amelie, Emma and James. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, at St Julians parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – Major ALBERT EDWARD ABELA, MBE, FR, Hist.S. Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed into eternal life 15 years ago today. Our prayerful thoughts Jocelyne and Caroline and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – LINA. On the first anniversary of her demise, always remembered by her sisters Hélène, widow of Donald Fiorini Lowell, Marie-Lousie wife of Vincent Camilleri Ellul Bonici and her in-law Doreen widow of her brother Roland Darmanin Kissaun, other in-laws, relatives and friends, nephews and nieces in Malta, Australia and in the UK. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on March 1, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FLERI SOLER. In loving memory of our dearest LINO on the 48th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Joan and the children.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. In ever loving memory of our dearest Marguerite on this 22nd year of your passing to eternal life. We love you and think of you always. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and all your wonderful grandchildren.

MANGION. In loving memory of my dear sister MARGUERITE today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Joanna and Francis.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – TONIO. Today the third anniversary of your leaving us. We miss you more than anyone knows. As time goes by the emptiness grows. We laugh, we talk, we play our part. But behind our smiles are broken hearts. Rosemary and family.

XERRI. In ever loving memory of EMANUEL, a dear father and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. United in prayers, dad. Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred, and his beloved grandchildren. Dad, our mind still talks to you, our heart still looks for you, our soul knows you are at peace.

