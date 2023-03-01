Obituaries

CHETCUTI. On February 27, ROSALIE, former teacher at St Joseph’s School Blata l-Bajda, aged 94, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved sisters Mary Lanfranco and her husband Antoine, Catherine Naudi and her husband Edward, her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, March 2, at 8.30am, at Mgarr parish church followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Porziuncola Home for their care and dedication for these past years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On February 28, LOLLY, of Swieqi, aged 77, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie (née Bianchi), his son Kurt and his wife Anna, his grandchildren Alex and Maya, his brother Alfred and his wife Tanya, his brother-in-law Albert, his in-laws, Alfred and Monica Bianchi, his co-sister-in-law Marga, his nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held at Tal-Ibraġ parish church tomorrow, Friday, March 3, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to his carer Joy and all the staff at Hospice Malta and Palliative Care Ward.

In Memoriam

FLERI SOLER. Treasured memories of our dear LINO on the anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Joan and the children.

MANGION. In ever loving memory of our dearest and much-loved MARGUERITE on this 23rd year of your passing to eternal life. We miss you more than ever. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and your grandchildren Nina, Sebastian, Alexandra, Zoe, Thora, Harvey Rei, Miles and Georgia.

MANGION. In ever loving memory of my dear sister MARGUERITE, today the 23rd year of her passing to eternal life. Joanna and Francis.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – TONIO. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. Always in our thoughts and prayers, today on your fourth anniversary, Rosemary, Anna, Roberto, Louise, Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

XUEREB – MARTIN. On the first anniversary of his death. Special memories of such happy times spent with our precious grandpa. We miss you so so much. Mille, James, Marcus, Michael, Benjamin, Mae, Alice, Faye and baby Emma.

XUEREB. In loving memory of our dear brother-in-law MARTIN, today being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARTIN XUEREB. Treasured memories of a most dear, special and loving husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. “Your life was a blessing; Your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words; And missed beyond measure”. So deeply missed and lovingly remembered. May he rest in peace. Karin, Jackie and Kevin, Malcom and Joanna, Stephanie and Ivor. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Relatives and friends are welcome.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.