Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On March 8, at Zammit Clapp Residential Home, St Julian’s, ALICE, of Sliema, aged 77, former Keep Fit and Aerobics teacher, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving husband Edgar, her son Ivan, Doreen and Andrè, nephew Marcel, her sister Doris and husband Johnny, nephew James and niece Romina and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Residential Home on Saturday, March 12, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the Facility Managers who were at Zammit Clapp Residential Home during her time there and their dedicated staff, for the loving care they always gave her.

BONELLO. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUISETTE, of Valletta, aged 94, widow of Maurice passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Sandra widow of Martin Micallef, Paulanne wife of Chris Micallef, her grandchildren Matthias and his wife Janna, Malcolm and his wife Emma, Steve and his wife Sherilyn, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, March 10, at 1.30pm, at St Mary’s old parish church, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY (TOTO), of Swieqi, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be loved forever by his brothers Albert widower of Joan and Joseph and his wife Marlene, his sisters-in-law Mary widow of George, Valentine widow of Alfred and Evelyn widow of Frank, his nephews and nieces Marcolette, Fiona, Christopher, Martin, Jason, Doranne, George, Peter, Gabrielle and Paul, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 11, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FELICE. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr DONALD FELICE, MD, FRCOG, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his devoted wife Marina, his loving son Paul and his family Ildikó and Áron, his brothers and sister, and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 11, at 8am, for the Carmelites Church, Balluta Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of our dearest husband, father and grandfather BERTIE, today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his beloved wife, Phyllis, his children Robert and Bernard and his grandchildren, Paula, Timothy, Gillian, Nadia and Thomas. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6:30pm, at our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

BORG. In loving and unfading memories of dear EDWARD, today on the fourth anniversary of his demise. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill.

Sadly missed by his father Joseph, his mother Marthese née Brincat, his sister Angele, brother-in-law Paul Jones and nephews Ben and Leo, other relatives and friends. Always loved and never forgotten. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA CURRAN – MAURICE. In everlasting memory of a beloved husband and father on the anniversary of his passing on March 10, 2015.

Be thou not afflicted!

In Heaven I love you,

I think of you, I pray for you,

And as in life

I am still with you.

St Bonaventure.

Cettina, Simone and Paul.

CURMI. In memory of ROSE, lovingly remembered, on the 16th anniversary of her calling to eternal life, by her daughter Margaret and her grandsons Simon and his wife Michelle and Michael and his wife Erica and her great-grandchildren Sebastian, Jeremy, Alexander and Alyssa. Dear Lord, let my mother and father George forever rest in your peaceful arms.

GALEA – NELLIE. On the 21st anniversary of her passing away to meet the risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Her god-daughter Rosette.

HERSEY. In loving and unfading memory of DORIS, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Her son Mark, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Friday, March 12, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEAN – PHILIP. In memory of a much-loved husband and wonderful father, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We still miss him terribly and he’s forever in our hearts. Vivien, Edward and Francesca.

MICALLEF – Dr MARK ANTHONY MICALLEF LL.D. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted brother and uncle on the first anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MONTANARO GAUCI – JOAN. Fondly remembered. Her family and friends.

PACE – JOE. Unfading memories of a much-loved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Isabella and Becky.

WARRINGTON – Col. THOMAS WARRINGTON, late RAMC. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Remembered with much love and deeply missed by his daughters Anne, widow of Victor Grech, Rosalind and her husband Jovin Rausi and his grandchildren Nigel, Teresa and Victoria and their families. Rest in peace.

