Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 8, GEORGE (ex-Central Bank), aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 56 years, Ann, née Gauci, his daughter Tanya and her husband William, his daughter Louise and her husband Sandro, his son David and Orietta, his loving grandsons Sam, Andrew and Jack, his in-laws Lilian and Annmarie, and the Gauci family in Canada and Rome, other relatives and many friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 11 at 2pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta' Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family wish to thank nurses and other members of staff of Ward M5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication.

SOLLARS. On March 7, ROSANNE, aged 48, passed away unexpectedly and surrounded by her precious family. She will be forever cherished and missed by her husband Roland, her children Jeremy, Steven and Sarah, her mother Giovanna, her brothers Luke and his wife Jacqueline and Joseph, her mother-in-law Cecilia, her brothers-in-law Rudy and his wife Joanna, Trevor and his wife Amanda and her only nephew and niece Pearl and Aiden, her cousin Martin and his family, her much loved community at Wardija, as well as other relatives and friends.

To celebrate Rosanne’s altruistic and joyous life, Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 11, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 8am. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all of the support they are receiving during such moments of grief and donations to Malta’s Society of Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M.) will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant her eternal, peaceful rest.

Special thanks go to the devoted staff at Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, BERTIE, today being the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his beloved wife, Phyllis, his sons Robert and Bernard, his grandchildren, Paula, Timothy, Gillian, Nadia and Thomas, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Monday, March 13 at 4.30pm at the chapel dedicated to the Risen Christ, Hilltop Residence, Naxxar. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CARUANA CURRAN – MAURICE. In everlasting memory of our beloved husband and father on the anniversary of his passing on March 10, 2015. Be thou not afflicted! In Heaven I love you, I think of you, I pray for you and as in life I am still with you. St Bonaventure. Cettina, Simone and Paul.

CURMI. Sweet memories of my dear mother ROSE, née Martin, today being the 17th anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, her grandchildren Simon and Michelle and Michael and Erica and her great-grandchildren Sebastian, Jeremy, Alexander and Alyssa. Dear Lord keep her and my father George in Your loving arms.

GALEA – NELLIE. In ever loving memory of a dear aunt and godmother. Always in prayerful thoughts, particularly today on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Rosette.

HERSEY. In loving and unfading memory of DORIS, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Her son Mark, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. The 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Sunday, March 12, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of ROSE, today the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her daughters Josette and Angele, and her sons Edward, William and Peter, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Dr MARK ANTHONY MICALLEF, LL.D. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted brother and uncle on the second anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MONTANARO GAUCI – JOAN. Fondly remembered. Her family and friends.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of ANTOINE, today being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Adrian and Martina, Michael, Joanna and Albert and grandchildren.

WARRINGTON – Col. THOMAS WARRINGTON, late RAMC. In loving memory of a very beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 29th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Anne, widow of Victor Grech, Rosalind widow of Jovin Rausi, his grandchildren Nigel, Teresa and Vicky and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOE PACE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father, today the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Isabella and Becky. Forever in our hearts

In loving memory of EDWARD BORG today, the fifth anniversary of his demise. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, A part of us with you, the day God took you home. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. Sadly missed by his father Joseph, his mother Marthese, née Brincat, his sister Angele, brother-in-law Paul Jones, nephews Ben and Leo, other relatives and friends. Always loved and never forgotten. A Mass in his memory will be said today, March 10, 2023 at 6.30pm (and not at 7pm as advertised in the newspaper) at St Joseph church, Santa Venera.

