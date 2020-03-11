Obituary

FENECH PACE. On March 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROMEA, née Sammut Mangion, beloved wife of the late Eric, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her daughters Marina and her husband Leslie Lowell, and Mariella, her daughter-in-law Mariella, widow of her son Eric, her grandchildren Eric Jr, Louisa, Anita and Julie and their respective families, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 11, at 9am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Heartfelt gratitude to medical and nursing staff for their selfless dedication. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 38th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, grand­daughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. In cherished and grateful remembrance of a most loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Badly missed by his wife Alice, his loving children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky, his treasured grandchildren Luke, Benji and Emma, in-laws, relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be said today at St Julian’s parish church at 6.30pm.

ARRIGO – Comm. EDGAR E. ARRIGO. 11.03.2019. On the first anniversary of the passing away of my dear brother. Sadly missed, lovingly remembered and always in our thoughts. George together with Lorraine, Matthew and Luca. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CARUANA CURRAN – MAURICE. In everlasting memory of our beloved husband and father on the anniversary of his passing on 10th March, 2015. Be thou not afflicted! In Heaven I love you, I think of you, I pray for you, and as in life I am still with you ‒ St Bonaventure. Cettina, Simone and Paul.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 37th anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

NICHOLL – TONY. In loving memory of a much loved father, grandfather and a great-grandfather, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of ANTOINE on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Adrian and Martina, Michael, Joanna and Albert and grandchildren.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Monda, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep her in your care.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the sixth anniversary of her parting into eternal life and into the Arms of the Lord. Gone but not forgotten and constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers and forever missed. Mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. Special thoughts, especially today the sixth anniversary of her parting to eternal life. Gloria and Joe.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. A flower gone from our midst six years ago today. Remembered always by Aunty Rosanne and cousins Daniela and Richard, Jerome and Janika, Ambrose and Jeppy and their children. Rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. In loving memory of our beloved Anna, today being the sixth anniversary of her parting. Though absent you are always near, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Forever in our hearts, Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

