Obituary

XUEREB. On March 8, at his residence in St Julian’s, JOHN, aged 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Elvia, widow of Andrew Mallia, Christopher and his wife Maria, Charmaine and her husband Mark, Jacqueline and her husband John, his grandson Nikolai, his brothers Joe and his wife Doris, George and his wife Adrienne, his sisters Pauline and Maria, his sisters-in-law Maria and Josephine, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A private burial was held on Tuesday, March 9, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 39th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, grand-daughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. Treasured memories of EDGAR, a loving husband, father and grand-father on the second anni-versary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Alice, children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky, and his much loved grandchildren Luke, Benji and Emma. May he rest in peace. Please remember him in your prayers. A Mass in his memory will be said today, at St Julian’s parish church, at 6.30pm.

ARRIGO – Comm. EDGAR E. ARRIGO, 11-03-2019. On the second anniversary of the passing away of my dear brother. Sadly missed lovingly re-membered and always in our thoughts. George together with Lorraine, Matthew and Luca. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CASSAR PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved parents ĠUZÈ and CELINE on the 16th and sixth anniversary of their death. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by their children Victor, Rachel and Louis, in-laws and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GALEA – NELLIE. In unfading and ever loving memory of a dear aunt and godmother on the 20th anniversary of her leaving this world to meet the Risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Rosette.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 38th anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

NICHOLL – TONY. In loving memory of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep her in your care.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the seventh anniversary of her parting into eternal life and into the Arms of the Lord. Gone but not forgotten and constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers and forever missed. Mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. Special thoughts, especially today the seventh anniversary of her parting to eternal life. Gloria and Joe.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. A flower gone from our midst seventh years ago today. Re-membered always by aunty Rosanne and cousins Daniela and Richard, Jerome and Janika, Ambrose and Jeppy and their children. Rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. In loving memory of our beloved Anna, today being the seventh anniversary of her parting. Though absent you are always near, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Forever in our hearts, Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

