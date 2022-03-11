Obituaries

ABELA. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, LORETO, former Warrant Officer AFM, of Luqa, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Cettina, his sons Noel and his wife Bernardine, Silvio and his wife Tania, his grandchildren Mark, Bernard, Christina-Noella and their spouses Pauline, Tracy and Karl, Larkin and Nico as well as his great-grandchildren, Rosie, Hailey, Charlotte and Tiffany, other relatives and friends. Mass pæsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 12, St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FELICE. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr DONALD FELICE, MD, FRCOG, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his devoted wife Marina, his loving son Paul and his family Ildikó and Áron, his brothers and sister, and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, March 11, at 8am, for the Carmelites Church, Balluta Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On March 10, Anthony, from Valletta, aged 81, at Imtarfa Home. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Fr Raymond OP, Ivan, Alison, and Cayden his nephew, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Imtarfa Home on Saturday, March 12, at 7.30am, for Porto Salvo parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dominican mission in Albania will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

GIGLIO. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, of Valletta, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Albert and his wife Rose, her nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 12 at 8am for the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8:30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery, Paola in the family grave. Lord Grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 40th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. Fond and grateful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather today on his third anniversary. Always in our thoughts and sadly missed by his wife Alice, children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky, and his much-loved grandchildren Luke, Benji, Emma and Michaela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ARRIGO – Comm. EDGAR E ARRIGO, 11.03.2019. Cherished memories of a dear brother on his third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. George and his wife Lorraine and sons Matthew and Luca.

CASSAR PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved parents GUZE and CELINE on the 17th and seventh anniversary of their death. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by their children Victor, Rachel and Louis, in-laws and grand­children. May they rest in peace.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 39th anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

NICHOLL – TONY. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Joining our mother YVONNE forever. Always in our thoughts and prayers. The Nicholl family.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of ANTOINE, today being the 25th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Adrian and Martina, Michael, Joanna and Albert and grandchildren.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep her in your care.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the eighth anniversary of her parting into eternal life and into the Arms of the Lord. Gone but will never be forgotten. Constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Forever missed by mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. A precious flower gone from our midst eight years ago today. Always remembered by her aunts Rosanne, Gloria and Joe, Massie and all her cousins. Rest in peace dearest Anna.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, email night@timesofmalta.com.