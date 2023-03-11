Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 8, GEORGE (ex-Central Bank), aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 56 years, Ann, née Gauci, his daughter Tanya and her husband William, his daughter Louise and her husband Sandro, his son David and Orietta, his loving grandsons Sam, Andrew and Jack, his in-laws Lilian and Annmarie, and the Gauci family in Canada and Rome, other relatives and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, March 11 at 2pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank nurses and other members of staff of Ward M5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication.

CURMI. On Thursday, March 9, LIZ, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Neville, her children Theresa and her husband John Zammit, Anna and her husband Edward Paris, David and his wife Jelena, and Lexi, her treasured grandchildren Michael, Benji, Sara and her partner Daniel, Sasha, Milly and Alex, her brother David and his wife Janika, her in-laws, relatives, and many great friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, March 13 at 10am at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It was her wish that any friends attending will wear some colour. No flowers by request. Kindly send any donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the caring angels of Ward 3 at St James Hospital, Sliema, as well as the dedicated staff of Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 41st anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. Fond and grateful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, today his fourth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and sadly missed by his wife Alice, children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky, and his much loved grandchildren Luke, Benji, Emma and Michaela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved parents ĠUŻÈ and CELINE on the 18th and eighth anniversary of their death. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by their children Victor, Rachel and Louis, in-laws and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 40th anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

NICHOLL – TONY. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, the 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Never forgotten by his children and his grandchildren.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep her in Your care.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the ninth anniversary of her parting to eternal life and into the Arms of the Lord. Gone but will never be forgotten. Constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Forever missed by mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. A precious flower gone from our midst nine years ago today. Always remembered by her aunts Rosanne, Gloria and Joe, Massie and all her cousins. Rest in peace dearest Anna.

ZAMMIT – Dr ANTHONY ZAMMIT (d.1.3.’83 ) and Dr LYDIA ZAMMIT-LUCIA (d.25.3.’01 ). In fond remembrance of our dear parents, forever present in our hearts. Monica, Carmelina and Beppe and their families.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fantastic new stock from Italy, Germany and the UK. www.sistinaart.com

