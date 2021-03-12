Obituaries

BELLIA. On March 9, JOE, aged 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Marthese, his children Alexia and her husband Adrian Borg Bellia, Clayton and his wife Lianne, his mother Emmanuela, his grand­daughter Amelia, his sister Gina and her husband Tonio Sant, his brothers Paul and Victor, his brother Mario and his wife Tanya, his brother Silvio and his wife Helen, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 13, at 8am, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A word of thanks to the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

BLAGG. On February 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, BERNARD, aged 88, sadly passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved husband of his late wife Elizabeth, a wonderful father to Bernadette, Ann and Michelle and their respective husbands and late daughter Rachel. A beloved proud and caring grandfather to Daniel and Katie, Sean and Claire, Poppy, Holly and Adam and to his great-grandchildren Theoni and Everly, Dougie and Hazel. A well respected gentleman in the Mellieħa community for many years. His dear friends and family mourn his loss. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 17, at 3.30pm at Mellieħa parish church, followed by interment at Mellieħa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 11, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ALDA, ex senior manager at Malta Post, of Valletta, residing in Birkirkara, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her sister Mary and her husband Lino Sant, her nephews and nieces Adriana and her husband Walter Bartolo, Leonard and his wife Michelle Sant, Dunstan Camilleri, Greta and her husband Michael Bonnici, her great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence, tomorrow, Saturday, March 13, at 8am, for St Francis church, Birkirkara, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Maria, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILES. On March 10, CARMEL, known as Charlie, aged 59, born in Valletta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his mother Maria Concetta, his brothers and sisters, John, Maria, Josette, Rita, Lourdes, Paul, Henry, Natalie and Michael, together with their wives and husbands, his thirty nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family announces that instead of flowers, donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza Siggiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 10, former Ambassador Dr MARK ANTHONY MICALLEF, aged 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved sister Rachelle and her husband Martin Manduca, his treasured niece and nephews, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège departs from Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 13, at 2pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. On March 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CARMEN née Falzon widow of Charles, of Birkirkara, aged 81, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic Cassar Parnis, her beloved grandchildren Daniel and Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, her siblings Josephine Bonavia, Phylliss and Lillian, Elisabeth Lofaro, Paul and Saviour and spouses, Margaret widow of Alfred, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, Saturday, March 13, at 9.30am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the dedicated doctors and nurses at Palliative Care Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LINO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FELICE. In loving memory of MARIA ROSARIA Felice née Pantalleresco, on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, her children Anton and his wife Marthese, Mario and his wife Suzanne, Anna-Marie and her husband Graham, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest, she so much deserves.

LAFERLA. In loving memory of Dr JOHN LAFERLA, 9th Marquis of Fiddien, today being the 18th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Jeanette, his son Michael and his wife Daniela, his mother Doris, his sister Bertha, wife of Anthony Darmanin and his mother-in-law Marie-Louise Saliba. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of LUCY, a wonderful wife, a much-loved mother, respected mother-in-law, and adored grandmother, today the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed but never forgotten by her husband Francis, her daughters Edwina, Marie Claire and Louisette and her son George, spouses, partners, her dear grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Jessica, Patrick, Emily and Alexander, her sister Louise, her brother Antoine and their spouses, nieces, other relatives and friends. Please remember her in your prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear sister, LUCY, on the first anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, forever in our hearts and prayers. Louise and Anthony, Antoine and Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 16th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed by Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Now you can buy online. www.sistinaart.com. Fantastic products for artists. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.