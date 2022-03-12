Obituaries

MARTIN. On March 10, at St James Capua, Sliema, ROSE, née Pellegrini Petit, widow of Tony, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josette, widow of Carmelo Bianco, Edward, William and his wife Romina, Angele and her husband Tonio Micallef Trigona, Peter and his wife Charmaine, her treasured grandchildren Michael and his wife Sarah, Lisa, Marc, Andrea, Krista, Francesca, Emma, Stephanie, Matthew, Steve, Karl, Michaela, and Mark, and their respective partners, her great-granddaughter Emma, her daughter-in-law Monica, her sisters-in-law Gaby Pellegrini Petit, Rosemary Pellegrini Petit, Terry Muscat Fenech and Connie Martin, her dedicated carer Mona, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua, Sliema, for St Julian’s parish church, on Monday, March 14, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and support.

MAMO DINGLI. On March 11, MARY née de Bono, aged 99, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Magda, wife of Peter Bartolo Parnis, and Isabelle, wife of André Micallef Grimaud, her grandchildren Timmy and his wife Charmaine, Chris and his wife Martina, and Lisa and Daniel, her great-grandchildren Philippa, Julia and Emily, her sister Lina Franks, her brother Lino de Bono, nephews and nieces. Family burial service will take place today, Saturday, March 12. A Mass of remembrance will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LINO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – REGINALD. In loving memory, on the 11th year of his demise. Remembered by his brothers and sisters, wife, children, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – ANTONIO. Treasured memories of a dear grandfather, today being the 67th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his grandchildren.

FELICE. In loving memory of MARIA ROSARIA, née Pantalleresco, on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, her children Anton and his wife Marthese, Mario and his wife Suzanne, Anna Marie and her husband Graham, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.

LAFERLA. In loving memory of Dr JOHN LAFERLA, the 9th Marquis of Fiddien, today being the 19th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Jeanette, his son Michael and his wife Daniela, his mother Doris, his sister Bertha, wife of Anthony Darmanin and his mother-in-law Marie-Louise Saliba. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER – LUCY. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Francis, her children, Edwina, George, Marie Claire and Louisette, their spouses, partners, grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Jessica, Patrick, Emily and Alexander, her brother Antoine, her sister Louise, other relatives and friends. A requiem Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

PORTANIER. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear sister, LUCY, on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louise and Anthony, Antoine and Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR, today being the 18th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their spouses and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 17th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

