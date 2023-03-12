Obituaries

BRIFFA. On March 7, JOYCE (Josephine Mary), aged 74, passed away peacefully at her home, comforted by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Claire, Gordon and his wife Graziella, Jean-Pierre and his girlfriend Roxelle, her grandchild Federica, her siblings and their respective families, her in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta, Australia and the UK. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, March 13, at 8am, for Fgura parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to convey their appreciation for the support they are receiving during such moment of grief.

CURMI. On Thursday, March 9, LIZ, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Neville, her children Theresa and her husband John Zammit, Anna and her husband Edward Paris, David and his wife Jelena, and Lexi, her treasured grandchildren Michael, Benji, Sara and her partner Daniel, Sasha, Milly and Alex, her brother David and his wife Janika, her in-laws, relatives, and many great friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, March 13, at 10am, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It was her wish that any friends attending will wear some colour. No flowers by request. Kindly send any donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the caring angels of Ward 3 at St James Hospital, Sliema, as well as the dedicated staff of Hospice Malta.

GAUCI. On March 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her sisters Cettina and her husband Mario Axiak, Catherine and her husband Dr Joseph Farrugia, Josephine and her husband Joseph Cassar, Theresa and her husband Raymond Aquilina, her brother Dr John Gauci and his wife Dr Vickie Gauci, her nieces and nephews Michael, David, Joseph, John, Paula, Veronica, Paul, Francesco and Stefan, all other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow Monday, March 13, at 3pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Paceville, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his daughters Claire and her partner Mark, Adriana and her husband John, his beloved grandson Luke, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 13, at 8.15am, for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MOUSÙ. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN of Floriana, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Patricia, his children Kenneth and his wife Michèle, Jennifer and her husband Nigel and Gwendolen, his grandchildren, his siblings, his in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 14, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ROBINSON. On March 8, at The Grange Hospital, Cwmbran, South Wales, LYNETTE CHARLOTTE, née Jones, passed away, aged 74. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her most loving husband Michael, sister Catherine and brother Antony, other relatives and friends in the United Kingdom and Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LINO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. Loving memories of our dear parents JOSEPH HENRY and HILDA, née Parnis England. Marie Louise Saliba, Giorgina and Philip Wirth, and grandchildren.

ELLUL – ANTONIO. Treasured memories of a dear grandfather, today being the 68th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his grandchildren.

LAFERLA. In loving memory of Dr JOHN LAFERLA, the 9th Marquis of Fiddien, today being the 20th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Jeanette, his son Michael and his wife Daniela, his mother Doris, his sister Bertha, wife of Anthony Darmanin, and his mother-in-law Marie-Louise Saliba. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – Dr JOSEPH MIFSUD, LL.D and EVELYN, née Gambin, who faithfully departed this life on March 11, 1984, and March 15, 1986, respectively. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of a dear mother and grand­mother, LUCY, today the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Edwina, George, Marie Claire, Louisette and their families.

PORTANIER. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear sister, LUCY, on the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louise and Anthony, Antoine and Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR, today being the 19th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their spouses and grandchildren.

VELLA – ISAAC. In loving memory of our dear father on the 29th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Edith, Cecilia and her husband Vincent and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 18th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GREGORY GAUCI on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Maria Anna, his daughters Josanne, Joan and her husband Brian, family and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARY AZZOPARDI née GAUCI on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her husband Ignatius Azzopardi.

In loving memory of JOSEPH ZERAFA of Żurrieq on the 15th anniversary of his demise, March 12, 2008. So deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children David, Nazzarene, Catherine, Richard, Joseph and Mario, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of AMY CACCIOTTOLO - 17.3.2018 being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Charles, her children Maria and Mario, Tania and Joe, Lawrence and Tania, her grandchildren Caroline and Michael, Roberta and Keith and her great-grandchildren Luke, Valentina and Leo. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To Thank

Lina Frendo and her daughters Daphne, Christine, Annelise, Rachel would like to thank Fr Charles Tabone who celebrated Mass, all those who attended the funeral service, showed support or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of their beloved Dr PATRICK HENRY FRENDO who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 14, 2023. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the medical consultant and all staff at Mater Dei and Sir Anthony Mamo Hospitals.

Marthese Perotti, Peter and Veronique Perotti, Angela and Arthur Galea Salomone and their children would like to thank Fr Gordon Refalo who celebrated Mass, all those who attended the funeral service, showed support or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of their beloved ALDO PEROTTI who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 17, 2023. Special thanks to the Staff at St James Capua Hospital Sliema for all the care extended to him. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

