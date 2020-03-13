Obituaries

AGIUS. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT WALTER (known as Bertie), aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his devoted wife, Phyllis, his sons Robert and his wife Joanna, Michael, Bernard and his partner Jarek, his beloved grandchildren Paula and her husband Michael Agius Vadala, Timothy and his girlfriend Tara Borg Manche, Gillian, Thomas and Nadia, his in-laws Rose Sammut, Oswald Tanti and Alice, Iris Stafrace, Louise Tanti and Tessie Agius, his many nephews and nieces here and abroad and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, March 13, at 8.45am. A blessing and the burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GOVÉ. On March 11, at St Vincent de Paul residence, SAVIOUR, widower of Catherine, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Emanuel and his wife Brenda, his grandchildren Sean and Kate-Ella, numerous in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, at 8am, for San Ġorġ Cemetery, Naxxar, where a blessing will take place followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On March 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCY, née Schembri Barbaro, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her husband Francis, her daughters Edwina and her partner Dylan, Marie Claire, wife of Julian Stock, Louisette, wife of Jonathan Deeley, her son George and his partner Pauline, her beloved grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Jessica, Patrick, Emily and Alexander, her sister Louise, wife of Dr Anthony Vassallo, her brother Antoine and his wife Victoria, her nieces, relatives and numerous friends, especially her dedicated carers Marthese and Annie. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm. A blessing and the burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are invited to join the family cortège at the Mortuary Services at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest. The family heartfully thanks the doctors and nurses at the Day Care Unit for their utmost care and dedication during her illness.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – PAUL. Remembering our beloved director on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff.

BORG COSTANZI – MARIA STELLA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

BUGEJA VIANI – LILIANINA. On the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered, loved and missed. John, Philip, Julian and Mary Ann. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

FLERI – WINNIE. In loving memory on the 24th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

HILI – BELLA HILI, BA, LP, LL.M (IMLI). Remembering my sister BELLA with much love on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Today and always in our hearts and prayers. Paul and family.

HILI – BELLA, 13.3.2010. A wonderful person and friend. Remembered with fond recollections. Never forgotten. Antoinette.

MICELI – HENRY A. Treasured memories of a much beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. We miss your smile, your warm embrace and kindness. Your wife, children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

URRY – KEVIN. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on his 12th anniversary. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carol and daughters Francesca and Michela.

URRY – KEVIN. Adorable memories on the 12th anniversary. His brother Joseph and his wife Sina, his sister Marie and her husband Stephen Formosa, nephew and nieces.

VELLA BARDON – LINA. Never fading memories of our dear mother, affectionately known as Lali, who passed away to eternal life 14 years ago. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Rest in peace.

