Obituaries

ATTARD. On March 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER, aged 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife and immediate family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Theresa, daughters Frances and husband Robert, Catherine and grandchildren, his sisters, Sister Concetta and Agnes Xerri and her husband, Maria and his brother Paul, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, March 13, at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbug, at 3pm. The family would appreciate that instead of flowers, donations would be sent to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On March 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGHERITA, widow of Louis of Percius Car Hire Ltd, aged 99, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Saviour and his wife Maria, Frank and his wife Jill, Mario, Rose and her husband Mario, Alex and his wife Angele and David and his wife Sandra, her nephews and nieces Noella and her husband Mark, Madeleine, Marco and Alison, Anne-Marie, Carl, Luke-Louis, Matthias, Samuel and Sefora, their boyfriends and girlfriends and great-grandchildren Emma and Indri. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 13, at 3pm for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be concelebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Lija Cemetery. No flowers by family request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On March 11, CHARLIE (ex-Customs Weighter), aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and will always be remembered by his wife Marlene née Farrugia, his children Sammy, Massimo and his partner Vanessa, his beloved grandchildren Andrea and his fiancé Katia, Michael and his girlfriend Thea and Dwayne. His brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 13, at 8am, to St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 10, former Ambassador Dr MARK ANTHONY MICALLEF, aged 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved sister Rachelle and her husband Martin Manduca, his treasured niece and nephews, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège departs from Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 13, at 2pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – PAUL. Re-membering our beloved director on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff.

BORG COSTANZI – MARIA STELLA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

BUGEJA VIANI – LILIANINA. In loving memory of a dear sister and sister-in-law on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred, Berta and Joe.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of MARY our dear mother and grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her daughters Caroline and Christine, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FLERI – WINNIE. In loving memory, on the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

HILI – BELLA HILI BA., LP., LL.M (IMLI). Treasured and unfading memories of a dear sister today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her brother Paul and family.

HILI – BELLA, 13-3-2010. A wonderful person and friend. Remembered with fond re-collections. Never forgotten. Antoinette.

MICELI – HENRY A. Today the 30th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten. You live in us dad. His wife Lilian, children, in-laws and grandchildren.

URRY – Cherished and unfading memories of KEVIN, on the 13th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by his wife Carol, his daughters Francesca and Michela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URRY – KEVIN. Sweet memories on the 13th anniversary. His brother Joseph and his wife Sina, his sister Marie and her husband Stephen Formosa, nephews and nieces.

VELLA BARDON – LINA. In unfading and treasured memories of a dearest and most devoted mother and grandmother, affectionately known as nanna Li. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering our dear parents ANTHONY (d. 1-3-83) and LYDIA (d. 25-3-01). Look after us as you always did. Rest in peace. Monica, Carmelina, Beppe and families.

