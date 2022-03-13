Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On March 11, CATHERINE, aged 74, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her husband Joseph, her children Neville and his wife Maruska, Christine and her husband Aldo, Anton, her grandchildren Nathan, Gabriel, Sean, Neil, Enya, her sister Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Joseph Home, Fgura, tomorrow Monday, March 14, at 8.15am for St Mary Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Tarxien Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CRITIEN. On Tuesday, March 8, at home in Hemel Hempstead, UK, PETER GODFREY RAE, widower of Susan, aged 73. He is survived by his children Adam, Joanna, Marisa, his grandchildren, and his sister Phillippa and brother Michael. The funeral will be held in the UK.

EBEJER. On March 11, CARMELO (ex-PS 888), aged 84, passed peacefully away at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Margaret, his sons and in-laws Ray and Teresa, Stephen and Tania, Robert and Carol, his daughter Moira and Eman, his grandchildren Chris, Kailey, Kimberley, Matthias, Gianluca, Louanne, Yazmin, Dylan and Matteo, his great-grandchildren Nate, Louis and Ella-Rose, his sisters and in-laws Mary and Charlie, Tessie and Michael, Nina and Lorry, his sister-in-law Sylvia, other family members, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital for Lija parish church tomorrow Monday, March 14, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Mission Fund, Mosta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On March 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EMMANUELA, known as Lily, widow of Anthony Gauci of Mellieħa, passed peacefully away, aged 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marie Louise, Anne Marie and her husband Joseph Tabone, Arthur and his wife Maria, Helen and her husband Ken McClay, David and his wife Shirley-Ann, her grandchildren, her in-laws Rita and Nazzarena Gauci, other nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her loving carer Michelle. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 15, at 2.30pm, for the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Holy Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

MARTIN. On March 10, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, ROSE, née Pellegrini Petit, widow of Tony, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josette, widow of Carmelo Bianco, Edward, William and his wife Romina, Angele and her husband Tonio Micallef Trigona, Peter and his wife Charmaine, her treasured grandchildren Michael and his wife Sarah, Lisa, Marc, Andrea, Krista, Francesca, Emma, Stephanie, Matthew, Steve, Karl, Michaela, and Mark, and their respective partners, her great-granddaughter Emma, her daughter-in-law Monica, her sisters-in-law Gaby Pellegrini Petit, Rosemary Pellegrini Petit, Terry Muscat Fenech and Connie Martin, her dedicated carer Mona, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 14, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and support.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – PAUL. Remembering our beloved director on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff.

BORG COSTANZI – MARIA STELLA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

FLERI – WINNIE. In loving memory, on the 26th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

HILI – BELLA HILI, BA, LP, LL.M (IMLI). Treasured and unfading memories of a dear sister, today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her brother Paul and family.

HILI – BELLA, 13.3.2010. A wonderful person and friend. Remembered with fond recollection. Never forgotten. Antoinette.

MICELI – HENRY. Today the 31st anniversary of his passing. His loving wife, children and grandchildren.

You left us beautiful memories

Your love is still our guide

Your smile I see in photos

My tears I try to hide

I miss your hugs and laughter

Can hear you call for tea

Till we will meet my father

Come visit me in my dreams.

MIFSUD – Dr JOSEPH MIFSUD, LL.D, and EVELYN, née Gambin, who faithfully departed this life on March 11, 1984, and March 15, 1986, respectively. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. Fondly remembering a loving husband, father and grandfather on the eighth year of his demise.

Winds will change and leaves will fall,

But your memory survives all.

We long to see you once again,

And will miss you dearly until then.

A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, March 14, at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. All relatives and friends are welcome.

TONNA – EMMANUEL (Lolly). Treasured memories of our dear uncle on the 30th anniversary of his death. Mae, Tony, Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

URRY. Cherished and unfading memories of KEVIN on the 14th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by his wife Carol, his daughters Francesca and Michela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URRY – KEVIN. Esteemed memories on the 14th anniversary. His brother Joseph and his wife Sina, his sister Marie and her husband Stephen Formosa, nephew and nieces.

VELLA BARDON – LINA. Affectionately known as Nanna Li, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

