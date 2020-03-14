Obituaries

BONNICI. On March 13, at Balzan Convent, Sr M. BARBARA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 96, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Annunziata Convent today, Saturday, March 14, at 3pm. A blessing will take place followed by interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On March 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, (of Modern Bathrooms Ltd), aged 91, passed away peacefully. He is deeply mourned by his wife Agnes, his children Joe and his wife Janet, Mario and his wife Carmen, David and his wife Lisa, his grandchildren Neal, Moira, Keith, Karl, Sean, Benjamin, Rebecca and Martina, together with their partners, and his great-granddaughter Jasmine, his wife’s brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Due to recent developments, the family regret to inform that a private burial will take place on Monday, March 16. A memorial in his name will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted. No flowers by request but donations in his memory to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On March 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCY, née Schembri Barbaro, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her husband Francis, her daughters Edwina and her partner Dylan, Marie Claire, wife of Julian Stock, Louisette, wife of Jonathan Deeley, her son George and his partner Pauline, her beloved grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Jessica, Patrick, Emily and Alexander, her sister Louise, wife of Dr Anthony Vassallo, her brother Antoine and his wife Victoria, her nieces, relatives and numerous friends, especially her dedicated carers Marthese and Annie.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 14, at 2pm. A private blessing and burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest. The family heartfully thanks the doctors and nurses at the Day Care Unit for their utmost care and dedication during her illness.

In Memoriam

CUTUGNO. In loving memory of ARTHUR, today the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Violet, his children and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

FALZON SANT MANDUCA – ALBERT. On the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son-in-law John and his grandchildren Philip, Julian and Mary Ann. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

GATT – TONY. In loving memory of a very dear father, brother, uncle and friend on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

HOGG. In loving memory of CHARMAINE, today being the fifth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son Mark and his family.

SERGE – JOE (Peetzu). Memories of you always but especially today seven years after you went away forever. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben. Rest in peace.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. Today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, his children Marquita, Arlette, Maria, Charlotte, Nicky, their respective families and his grandsons Julian, Yani and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dearest parents ANTHONY and LYDIA lovingly, especially on the anniversaries of their passing to a better life. Rest in peace and look after us. Monica, Carmelina, Beppe and families.

