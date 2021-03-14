Obituaries

BARTOLO. On March 5, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY ANNE, of Mellieħa, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her husband Anthony, her son Ian and his wife Marion, her grandson Jack, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws and their respective families, her aunt Mary, other relatives and friends. Anthony, Ian, and all the family would like to thank everyone who was of support to them in these difficult times. May her spirit continue to reign within us, and may Our Lord grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On March 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTIDA (known as Aida), aged 89, formerly of St Julian’s, passed away, com­forted by the rites of Holy Church, to reunite with her late husband Charles B. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Simone and her husband Mike, her son Mark and his wife Aileen, her sister Alice, Stella, wife of the late Frank Valletta, Tessie, wife of Anthony Barker, Alfred and his wife Monica, her brothers-in-law Joe Grech, hus­band of Virginia, and Victor and his late wife Roseanne, her grand­children Alicia, Adam and Patrick and great-grand­children Zade, Thijs, Reu, Isla and Rio, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 15, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at St Elizabeth Home, Rabat, for the dedicated care and love shown to her, together with nurses, carers and doctors at Mater Dei Hospital.

MIFSUD. On March 12, at his residence, JOSEPH, of Gżira, and residing in Attard, aged 70, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marcelle, his daughter Danica and her fiancé Stefan Cachia, his brother Charles, his sisters Margaret and Maria, in-laws Stephen, Sandro, Maurice, Pierre and Martin, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves his residence tomorrow Monday, March 15 at 8.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMPSON. On March 3, CARMEL (known as Charlie), aged 74, originally of Paola, passed away peacefully in his own home in Oxfordshire, England. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Margaret, two sons David and Paul and their respective wives Charlotte and Helen. He will also be greatly missed by his much-loved grandchildren Oliver, Mia, Joshua and Matthew. Also mourning his loss are his sister-in-law Mary-Rose, niece and nephews. He will be laid to rest on 29 March. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CUTUGNO. In loving memory of ARTHUR, today the 13th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Violet, his children and grand­children. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

FALZON SANT MANDUCA – ALBERT. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 40th anniversary of his demise. To some you are forgotten, to others just part of the past, but to us who loved you and lost you the memory will always last. Dearly missed, Alfred, Berta and Joe.

GATT – TONY. In loving memory of a very dear father, brother, uncle and friend on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

HOGG. In loving memory of CHARMAINE, Sunday, March 14, being the sixth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son Mark and his family.

MIFSUD – Dr JOSEPH MIFSUD, LL.D, and EVELYN, née Gambin, who faithfully departed this life on March 11, 1984, and March 15, 1986, respectively. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Devoted husband to our beloved mother Valerie who joined him in eternal life on January 8, 2021. You are both very sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their spouses and grandchildren.

SERGE – JOE (Peetzu). Pa, we think of you always and especially today on the eight anniversary of your passing away. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben. Rest in peace.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. Today being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Pauline, his children Marquita, Arlette, Maria, Charlotte, Nicky, their respective families and his grandsons Julian, Yani and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA – EMMANUEL (Lolly). Treasured memories of our dear uncle on the 29th anniversary of his demise. May, Tony, Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of IVAN, a devoted and loving husband who met the risen Lord on March 16, 2019. Always loved by his wife Charlene and their son Isaac. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA GAFFIERO. Cherished and unfading memories of VICKY, today being the first anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and always remembered with love by her daughter Sarah and her husband Robert and granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

