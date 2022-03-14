Obituary

SALIBA. On March 6, MARY LOUISE, née Azzopardi, passed peacefully away at home. She will be missed by her children and their partners Joe and Monika, Paul and Sally, Mark and Ruth, and Kathryn and Brendan Caruana Montaldo, their children and grandchildren, her sister Vivian and her carers. A celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, March 16, at 9.30am at Stella Maris church, Sliema.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, March 15, is the first month anniversary of the demise of DORIS MIZZI. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Relatives and friends are encouraged to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – MIRIAM. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Vassallo, deeply missed by her son Pierre, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends, today being the fifth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

CUTUGNO. In loving memory of ARTHUR, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Violet, his children and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GATT – TONY. In loving memory of a very dear father, brother, uncle and friend on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

HOGG. In loving memory of CHARMAINE, today being the seventh anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son Mark and his family.

SERGE – JOE (Peetzu). Always thinking of you Pa, especially today on the ninth anniversary since you left us. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben. Rest in peace.

VELLA GAFFIERO – VICKY. Today being the second anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Robert and granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

