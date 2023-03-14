Obituary

AQUILINA. On March 13, MARIO, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved friend, partner and wife of 70 years, Phyllis née Felici, his daughters Angele and David Tabone, Karen and Alan Alden, his grandchildren Andrew, Sarah and Nicholas, Malcolm and Luisa, Jeremy and Francesca and Stephanie and David. His adored great-grandchildren Kyra, Harry, Emily and baby Sophia. His sister Rosary and his sisters-in-law Lydia and Nikki Aquilina, Myriam Diacono and Eileen Mifsud. Nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, March 16, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM née Vassallo, deeply missed by her son Pierre and his wife Maria Grazia, her grandchildren, relatives and friends, today being the sixth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

CUTUGNO. In loving memory of ARTHUR, today the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Violet, his children and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GATT – TONY. In loving memory of a very dear father, brother, uncle and friend on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

MICELI – HENRY. Wonderful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, today being the 32nd anniversary of his death. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Mariella and Tonio, Sandro and Paula, Joanna, Marco and Claudine, and Henri and his grandchildren.

SERGE – JOE (Peetzu). In loving memory of my father, today the 10th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. Today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Pauline, his children Marquita, Arlette, Maria, Charlotte, Nicky, their respective families, and his grandsons Julian, Yani and Sam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA GAFFIERO – VICKY. Today being the third anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Robert and granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr ĊENSU TABONE 1913 - 2012 today, March 14, the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 11am Mass celebrated today at Sarria Church, Floriana, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest