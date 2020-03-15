Obituaries

STEPHENSON. On March 2, in Birmingham, UK, JOSETTE, née Pace, formerly of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 75, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Geoffrey, her sons Gordon and Dawn, Richard and Stephanie, her daughter Pamela and Richard, her grandchildren Phoebe, Caitlon and Lucie Stephenson and Thomas O’Neill, her brother Mario and his wife Rose, her sister Marisa and her husband Salvu Saliba, her in-laws Rodney, Wendy and Shirley, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in the UK on March 26. O Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On March 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, (of Modern Bathrooms Ltd), aged 91, passed peacefully away. He is deeply mourned by his wife Agnes, his children Joe and his wife Janet, Mario and his wife Carmen, David and his wife Lisa, his grandchildren Neal, Moira, Keith, Karl, Sean, Benjamin, Rebecca and Martina, together with their partners, and his great-granddaughter Jasmine, his wife’s brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Due to the recent ban on funerals the family regret to inform that a private burial will take place tomorrow, Monday, March 16. A memorial in his name will take place at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. No flowers by request but donations in his memory to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, TONY, widower of Marie-Louise née Filletti, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his children Mark and his wife Johanna, Anne-Marie and her partner David, his beloved grandchildren Niki and his partner Sarah, Jean-Marc, Ben and his girlfriend Pippa, his beloved great-grandson Sebastian, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, March 16 at 1pm. A private blessing and burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. A memorial in his name will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May God grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of MARIE ROSETTE, today being the 14th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – Dr JOSEPH MIFSUD, LL.D, and EVELYN, née Gambin, who faithfully departed this life on March 11, 1984, and March 15, 1986, respectively. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

PIZZUTO. Wonderful memories of PAUL on the 25th anniversary of his passing into the arms of the Lord. His children Anton and Monica, Marilyn and Ray, Paul and Theresa and their respective families.

SAMMUT – VICTOR. Lovingly remembered on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Valerie, children Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their spouses and grandchildren.

TONNA – EMMANUEL (Lolly). Treasured memories of our dear uncle on the 28th anniversary of his death. Mae, Tony and Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of IVAN, a devoted and loving husband who met the risen Lord on March 16, 2019. Always loved by his wife Charlene and their son Isaac. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mgr CHARLES G. VELLA on the second anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

