Requiem Mass

Being the 10th anniversary of the demise of Fr PETER SERRACINO INGLOTT, Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16, at the University chapel, Msida, at 7.20am and at 12.30pm. Your attendance will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Fondest memories of a loving husband and father IVAN, on the second anniversary of his passing to pastures new. Forever in our thoughts and prayers and sorely missed by his wife Romina and son Christian. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Rest in the peace of the Lord.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our dearest son IVAN, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Thelma and Joe. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. Loving memories of my dearest brother IVAN, on the second anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and missed by his sister Elaine, her husband Arthur, his nephews Matthew and Katrine and Andrew and Nicole.

Those we love don’t go away;

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near us.

Rest in peace dear Ivan.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of IVAN, on the second anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed and fondly remembered by his parents-in-law Paul and Carmen Vassallo, his sister-in-law Gloria and her husband Paul Borg Olivier, his niece Maria Pia, other relatives and friends. May perpetual light shine upon him.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of MARIE ROSETTE, today being the 16th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

