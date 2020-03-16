Obituaries

MUSCAT BARON. On March 13 at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MARGUERITE nèe Mifsud, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her beloved husband Anthony, her children Yves and his wife Astrid, Romain, Olaf and his wife Fabienne and Marcus and his wife Daniela, her beloved grandchildren Lorna, Rachel, Tristan, Luca and Serena, her sister-in-law Antoinette wife of her late brother Marcel, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, at 1pm. A blessing and burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On March 14, ROSE, from Msida, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Jose’anne, widow of Lawrence Darmanin, her son Marco and his wife Erica Spiteri, her grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Raniero, Andre and his fiancée Gail, Yolande and her husband Fredrik, Michaela and her husband Joshua, her great-grandchildren Maya, Serina, Eve and Emilia, her sister Iris Rizzo Naudi, Victor widower of her sister Censina, Pina widow of her brother Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, March 16, at 2pm. A private blessing and burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA GAFFIERO. On March 14, at Villa Messina, VICKY, nèe Ghirlando, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her daughter Sarah, wife of Robert Lautier, her granddaughters Ella and Kyra, her sisters, Elaine Attard, Cecile Portanier, Sr Eugenie, her sisters-in-law Lina and Kika, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina today, Monday, March 16, at 1pm. A private blessing and burial will be held at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial in her name will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Villa Messina for their unfailing care.

In Memoriam

CILIA – ANTHONY and SALVINA. On the anniversary of their deaths which took place on March 28, 1986, and March 16, 1993, respectively. Fondly remembered by their sons Joe, Louis, Ronald and Vince and their families. Rest in peace.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Her loved ones.

FELICE – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather on the 43rd anni-versary of his passing away. Never forgotten. Alfred and Isabelle and children Michael, John, Alexia and Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MIZZI – STELLA of Vittoriosa. Treasured and vivid memories, today the ninth anniversary of her demise.

To live in the hearts,

You left behind,

Is not to die at all.

Loved too dearly to be forgotten.

Charles, Hugo and Helen.

PACE O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecilia, his daughter Oonagh and her husband Nicholas, and his grand-children William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – TONY and EDITH. In loving memory of our dear parents. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially this month on the anniversary of their demise. Philippa, John, Paul, Robert, Marianna and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.