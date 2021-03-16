Obituaries

BEZZINA. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Maria née Bonello, his children Juliana wife of Kevin Cassar, Ranier and his wife Alexia, his beloved grandchildren Lara, Nicky and Giulia, his sister Angela, his brother Victor and his wife Yvonne, his brother-in-law Joe Bonello and his wife Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital today, Tuesday, March 16, for a Eucharistic Concelebration at Christ the King Basilica, Paola at 2pm. It is the wish of the family that all COVID-19 measures currently in effect are respected and family members are given priority for entrance into the basilica. The family regret that they are unable to receive any visitors. May he rest in peace.

BORG. On March 15, at his residence, ANTHONY (known as Toni n-nurse), of Birkirkara, aged 53, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Odette, his uncles and aunties, Sour Veturia, Emma, Jane, Gorg, Martin and their respective spouses, cousins, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17, at 8am, for St Anthony’s parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HEWETT. On March 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY sive Tony, aged 73. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Mary, his son Robert and wife Romina, his son Wayne and his partner Charmaine, his granddaughter Ria Elene, his brothers Eddie and Robert, his sister Maggie, his in-laws, their respective spouses and families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, March 18, at 8am for the Gżira parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations in his name will be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Her loved ones.

CRITIEN – JOSEPHINE (Pina). In everlasting memory on the anniversary of her death. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELIA – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Marina and Therese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 29th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

PACE O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecilia, his daughter Oonagh and her husband Nicholas, and his grandchildren William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – TONY and EDITH. In loving memory of our dear parents. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially this month on the anniversary of their demise. Philippa, John, Paul, Robert, Marianna and their respective families.

As a tenant at door 90, flat 4, Melita Street, Valletta, VLT1120, I am publishing this advert to notify the owners that we will proceed with a Dangerous Structure Application to make works and replace the stone underneath the stone balcony.

