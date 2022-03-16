Obituaries

BONNICI. On March 15, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Center, MARTIN, of Sliema, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and fondly remembered by his loving wife Tessa, née Zerafa, his daughters Lisa and her husband Martin Dimbleby, Sarah and her husband John Refalo, Janis and her husband Paul Hyzler, Faye and her husband Andrew Bugeja, his precious grandchildren Nicola, Kate, John, Emma, Ana, Leah, Alexander, Daniel and Edward; his brother Peter, his sister Sandra Aquilina, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsante cadavare will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. May he rest in peace, now reunited with his beloved daughter Gayle. The family would like to convey its heartfelt thanks to all the staff at SAMOC for all their care and dedication.

JONES. On March 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, aged 66, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Loved and fondly remembered by her husband Stanley, daughters Emily and Stephanie, and her relatives and friends in her home country of England and in Malta. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, March 18, at 1.30pm, for the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family chapel, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, but donations to The Brain Tumour Charity would be favoured. Anne was a kind-hearted person who always made the best of life. Her warm presence will be sorely missed. May she finally rest in peace. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE. Who was called to join Our Saviour 26 years ago.

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish you were here.

Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MICALLEF – GLADYS. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted mother and sister on the second anniversary of her being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Marie Louise and family, Christianne, Matthew, Mikkel and Erik. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PACE O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecilia, his daughter Oonagh and her husband Nicholas, and his grandchildren William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of IVAN, a devoted and loving husband who met the Risen Lord on March 16, 2019. Always loved by his wife Charlene and their son Isaac. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

