Obituaries

KING. On March 15, in Houston, Texas, PAUL Jnr., aged 41, passed away tragically. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Vanessa, his daughters Imogen and Lucia, his parents Paul and Edwina, his sister Janine and her husband Tom Spence and their daughter Noa, his in-laws, relatives and friends.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MINTOFF. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Gatt, aged 93, widow of Raymond, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her daughter Marcelle, her daughter-in-law Michelle, widow of her son Perit Lawrence Mintoff, her dear grandchildren Perit Christopher Mintoff and Stephanie, her sisters Jane and Agnes of Melbourne, Australia, her brother Tony of Chester, UK, and their respective spouses, her in-laws Fr Dionysius Mintoff and Mary Grech, other relatives and friends. A blessing and burial will be held today, Tuesday, March 17, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, YOLANDA née Ruffini, widow of Joseph Vella, aged 96, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Norman and his partner Therese, Vernia and her husband Gregory, her sister Olivia, her brother Oswald and his wife Tessie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 17, at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to the Sisters and all the staff at Apap Institute, Santa Venera, for their exceptional care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACCIOTTOLO – AMY. In loving and unfading memory on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and never forgotten by her husband Charles, her children Maria and Mario, Tania and Joe, Lawrence and Tania, her grandchildren Caroline and Michael, Roberta and Keith and her great-grandchildren Luke and Valentina.

CASSAR. Cherished memories of ALFRED, former employee at Malta High Commission, London. Today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by Marie and his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – PAULINE. Treasured memories of a dear sister on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her brother Lawrence and her grandsons Andre, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSO. In loving memory of ANNA MARIA née Spiteri, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and always fondly remembered by her husband Danny, her children Danica and Ylenia, her beloved grand-daughter Béatrice, and her son in-law Steve. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI LIBERTO/ROSSO. Fondly remembering my dear parents ITALIA and GAETANO and my sister ANNA. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Gloria and family.

Additional Mass transmission

A Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi at the Archbishop’s Curia is being transmitted daily from Monday to Friday at 9.30am.

This is in addition to the daily Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna daily at 5.30pm, which is followed by the reciting of the rosary, also by Mgr Scicluna.

The Masses and rosary are being transmitted on TVM2, on the Maltese Church website www.knisja.mt, and on the news portal newsbook.com.mt

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.