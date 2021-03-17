Obituary

SCICLUNA. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, widower of Pauline, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Christopher and his wife Catherine, Odette and her husband Emile, grandchildren Luke, Ethan and Carine, his brother Joseph widower of Angela, his brother-in-law Tony and his wife Doris, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 18, at 8.30am, for Ta’ Xbiex parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACCIOTTOLO – AMY. In loving and unfading memory, on the third anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and never forgotten by her husband Charles, her children Maria and Mario, Tania and Joe, Lawrence and Tania, her grandchildren Caroline and Michael, Roberta and Keith and her great-grandchildren Luke, Valentina and Leo. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE who was called to join our Saviour 26 years ago. You may be gone from our sight but you will never be gone from our hearts. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

DARMANIN. Unfading memo-ries of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest and much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear and loving sister on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered and missed by her brother Lawrence, nephews Andre’, Etienne and Jean Pierre. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our dear REUBEN, gone too soon. On the third anniversary of his demise. His widow Graziella, daughters Chanice and Kylie, his parents Maria and Carmelo, his only sister Dr Sue Mercieca LLD and nephew Julian Harding. Forever in our hearts.

SPITERI LIBERTO/ROSSO. Fondly remembering my dear parents ITALIA and GAETANO and my sister ANNA. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Gloria and family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.