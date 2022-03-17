Obituaries

CACHIA. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LILIAN née Vella, widow of Francis, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters May, Yvonne, Marjorie, Carmen, Ines, her brother Edward and her sisters-in-law Maria, widow of Victor, Lucienne, widow of Godfrey, Cecilia and Margaret, her nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 8.30am tomorrow, Friday, March 18, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at the ITU, Mater Dei Hospital, for their utmost professional and compassionate care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES. On March13, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, aged 66, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Loved and fondly remembered by her husband Stanley, daughters Emily and Stephanie, and her relatives and friends in her home country of England and in Malta. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 18, at 1.30pm, for the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family chapel, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, but donations to The Brain Tumour Charity would be favoured. Anne was a kind-hearted person who always made the best of life. Her warm presence will be sorely missed. May she finally rest in peace. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Aquilina, aged 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband John, her children Johanna and her husband Edwin, Patricia and her husband Norval, her precious grandchildren Matthew, Nicola, Marcus, Philippa, Timmy and their respective partners Cika, Luke, Linny and Karl, her loving brothers Saviour, George, Michael and Rosaria, other in-laws Joe, Ena and Edwin, Josephine widow of Walter, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 17, at Mary Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Mount St Joseph Jesuit Retreat Centre would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers, nurses and all the dedicated staff at Casa Antonia who took such special care of her, together with the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

CACCIOTTOLO – AMY. In loving and unfading memory, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and never forgotten by her husband Charles, her children Maria and Mario, Tania and Joe, Lawrence and Tania, her grandchildren Caroline and Michael, Roberta and Keith and her great-grandchildren Luke, Valentina and Leo. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest and much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – TONY and EDITH. In loving memory of our dear parents. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially this month on the anniversary of their demise. Philippa, John, Paul, Robert, Marianna and their respective families.

ROSSO. In loving memory of ANNA MARIA, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. So dearly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Danny, Danica, Ylenia and Béa.

VELLA. In loving memory of MGR CHARLES VELLA, founder of the Cana Movement on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

