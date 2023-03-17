Obituaries

AXISA. On March 14, at Newham General Hospital, London, STELLA, née Agius, of Msida and Buġibba, aged 89, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Mario and wife Marille, her daughter Diana and husband Robert and her son Philip; her brothers Victor, Tony and Roger and their families; cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Mro. EMMANUEL A. (Mus) LCM, of Birkirkara, widower of Ginnie, ex-Band Master of Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club, Birkirkara, and ex-Band Master of St Anthony Band Club, Birkirkara, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvonne and her husband Victor Grech, Elizabeth and her husband Marjo Borg, Carmen and her husband Edwin Caruana, Raymond and his wife Tanya and Valerie and her husband Ronald Zammit, his grandchildren and their respective spouses, his beloved great-grandchildren, his brothers and his sister, in-laws, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 at 8.30am for Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club, Birkirkara, where, from there, a funeral cortège accompanied by both band clubs will lead to St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI. On March 16, VICTOR, aged 97, of Valletta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife of 70 years, Pia, née Attard, his children Adrienne, Simon and his wife Karen, née Blake, Stephanie and her husband Michael Camilleri, his treasured grandchildren Jens, Michelle and her husband James Ciarlo’, Chiara, and Ella and her fiancé Peter Galea St. John, his sister Marian, widow of Claudio Capitoli, his sisters-in-law Vanna, widow of Henry Coppini, Carmen, widow of Josie Coppini, Joyce, widow of Joseph Attard, and Helen, widow of Anthony Cefai, his much devoted carer Alma Dionisio, besides nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 at 8.30am for Santa Maria parish church, Attard where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9am, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, will be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to his GP, consultants and the courageous and generous frontliners at MIU6 and MAU3. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, née Bugeja, widow of Michael, of Marsa, residing in Qormi, at the venerable age of 103, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Mgr Charles Cordina, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces on both sides of the family, other relatives, Rose Rocco, Sr Marlene Flores, Augustinian Sister, and Dr Mary Deguara who loved and took care of her for many years, and also several other friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to entities of charity run by the Church in Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On Wednesday, March 15, Prof. EDWIN GRECH, aged 94. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pearl, his son Kevin, Sarah, and granddaughter Karin Louise, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. A memorial service and Mass will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 at 9am at Żebbuġ parish church, Gozo. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20. The cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 8.50am. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am at San Ġwann parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. On Monday, March 13, DAVID L., passed away peacefully, aged 79. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Josephine, née Falzon, his daughter Cheryl and Peter, his son Steven and Nicola, his treasured grandchildren, Noah, Luca, Joshua, Ella and Martina, his brother Tony and Antoinette, his sister-in-law Sylvia and Mario Brincat, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA. On March 15, CHARLES, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children, David member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, Ivan and his wife Vanessa, Gaby and her partner Matthew, Sr Clara Franciscan Sister of the Heart of Jesus, his grandchildren Anthea, Kieran, Gilmore and Christianne, his sisters Nancy and Mary Ellen, his sister-in-law Agnes widow of his brother Thomas, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, March 17, at 2.30pm at Balzan parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACCIOTTOLO – AMY. In loving and unfading memory, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and never forgotten by her husband Charles, her children Maria and Mario, Tania and Joe, Lawrence and Tania, her grandchildren Caroline and Michael, Roberta and Keith and her great-grandchildren Luke, Valentina and Leo. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest and much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mgr CHARLES VELLA, founder of the Cana Movement, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass will be said on Sunday, March 19 at 10.30am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

ANTHONY BEZZINA - 13-11-1948 – 15-3-2021. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas, and Giulia. A remembrance Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 7.30pm at Christ the King Basilica, Paola. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and remember him in their prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ĠILJAN AQUILINA on the fifth anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, March 19, 2018. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 19 at 8.30am at Mary Immaculate Mother of the hurch, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In remembrance of our two beautiful angels Carmen Fenech Zahra, 11.11.1961-21.03.2001 and Lisa Maria Zahra Fenech, 02.12.1998-19.03.2014 LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH Who left this world tragically on 19th March 2014 at the age of 15 and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA Who died on 21st March 2001 at the age of 39. Mass in memory will be said today, Friday 17th March at 6.30pm at Tal-Karmnu Basilica, Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

To whom it may concern

Notice of dissolution of Avigdor Investments Ltd. In the Matter of the International Business Companies Act of 2016 of the Republic of Seychelles and in the matter of Avigdor Investments Ltd N. 108099, we hereby inform that on the 15th day of March 2023 the Company is in the process of being dissolved as a Company under the International Business Companies Act. Dated this 16th March 2023. Mrs June Carole Zialor, Quincy Village, Mahe, Seychelles, Liquidator.

