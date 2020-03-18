Obituary

BRINCAT. On March 15, IVAN, of Balzan, aged 49, passed away suddenly and peacefully. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Romina and his son Christian, his dear parents Joseph L. and Thelma Brincat, his sister Elaine and her husband Arthur Pizzuto, his nephews Matthew and Andrew and their respective girlfriends Keana and Nicole, his parents-in-law Paul and Carmen Vassallo, his sister-in-law Gloria and her husband Paul Borg Olivier, his niece Maria Pia, their respective families and his numerous friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġ-ġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. In line with the latest health directives, the interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate his life will be held and announced later.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE who was called to join our Saviour 26 years ago. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

MARICH – LENA. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, who passed away 26 years ago today.

Close in our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every single day.

Sadly missed by her daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, her sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MEILAK – Dr JOSEPH MEILAK, 18.03.1980. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved Joe, a wonderful and most loving husband, father and grand-father. Forever loved and revered. Cettina, Stefan, Lucienne, Erika and grand-children.

PULIS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved father and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Yvonne, Josette, Alex and families.

ULLO. In sweet remembrance of my beloved sister MARY who departed so unexpectedly nine years ago today. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.