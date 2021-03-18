In Memoriam

MARICH – LENA. A loving mother and grandmother, so gentle and kind. What a wonderful memory she left behind. Remembering her today on the 27th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, her sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MEILAK – Dr JOSEPH MEILAK, 18-03-1980. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved Joe, a wonderful and most loving husband, father and grandfather. Forever loved and revered. Cettina, Stefan, Lucienne, Erika and grandchildren.

PULIS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved father and grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Yvonne, Josette, Alex and families.

ULLO. In sweet remembrance of my beloved sister MARY who departed so unexpectedly 10 years ago today. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.